Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Up 25%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 230,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 701,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 256.71%. The firm had revenue of C$17.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

