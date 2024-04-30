818 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $679,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,524,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $643,846,000 after purchasing an additional 106,319 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.29. 1,064,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,086. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

