SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.70

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.70 and last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 146867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIL

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.73.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$83.49 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%. Research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.8481605 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.