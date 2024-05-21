WOW-token (WOW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.89

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.08 million and approximately $4.89 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003892 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009373 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02210719 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

