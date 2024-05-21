Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.54

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 171481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$630.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 40.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3973064 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. Also, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$215,319.23. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652 and have sold 173,033 shares valued at $313,980. 23.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

