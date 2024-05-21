Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.03

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 107205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Get Envista alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVST

Envista Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Envista by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 1,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.