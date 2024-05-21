Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.82

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 86493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.57.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.