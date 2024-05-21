Sachetta LLC Buys Shares of 6,057 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,536,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,802,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,327 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,868,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,238,799. The firm has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

