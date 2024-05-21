Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.21

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 132163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
