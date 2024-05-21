Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.21

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 132163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

