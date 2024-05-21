Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 3,224 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,224 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. 1,115,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,528,611. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

