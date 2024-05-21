Balentine LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,523 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,647. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.89. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

