Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,126 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 9,804 put options.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XLY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.04. 1,005,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,382. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $147.83 and a 12-month high of $185.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,269,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,289,000 after buying an additional 1,276,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,011,000 after buying an additional 422,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,127,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,686,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,154,000 after buying an additional 46,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,475,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,606,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

