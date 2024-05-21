Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.08

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 90889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,976,000 after buying an additional 410,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,240,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 223,676 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 273,734 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

