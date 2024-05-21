Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.13

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 7033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

Bristow Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $236,032.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

