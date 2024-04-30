Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 96,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 720,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

