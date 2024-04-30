Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AZO stock traded down $38.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,959.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,795. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,034.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2,778.53. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.