14,075 Shares in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Purchased by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIGFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIIG. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,700. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

