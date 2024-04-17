Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSIG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. 144,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,931. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.