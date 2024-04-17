Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1687306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

