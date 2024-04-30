Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $88.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,992,709,000 after acquiring an additional 729,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $648,540,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

