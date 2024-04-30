Informatica (INFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Informatica has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.51 million. Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect Informatica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INFA opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. Informatica has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

In other Informatica news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $356,023.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,600 shares of company stock worth $8,259,201. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

