O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Lowered to $1,212.00 at Truist Financial

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,110.07.

ORLY opened at $1,037.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,096.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,017.73. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $49,915,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,604,000 after acquiring an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

