Truist Financial Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Snap from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.79.

SNAP opened at $14.49 on Friday. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 44,707.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 354,533 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Snap by 6.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Snap by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 209,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

