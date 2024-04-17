Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.61

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02), with a volume of 5300047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.79 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cizzle Biotechnology by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cizzle Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cizzle Biotechnology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cizzle Biotechnology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cizzle Biotechnology by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter.

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

