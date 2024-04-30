Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.91.

LSTR stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

