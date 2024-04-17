Superdry (LON:SDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.84

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.84 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 3579406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Superdry Trading Up 16.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

