Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $34.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 240.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BROS opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 945.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

