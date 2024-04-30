Financial Analysis: 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) vs. Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amplifon and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 0 2 0 3.00 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

5N Plus has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.05%. Given 5N Plus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Amplifon.

Amplifon has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplifon and 5N Plus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.23 billion N/A $188.09 million $0.78 41.28 5N Plus $242.37 million 1.27 $15.40 million $0.18 19.33

Amplifon has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus. 5N Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 7.44% 16.57% 4.83% 5N Plus 6.35% 7.61% 2.72%

Summary

Amplifon beats 5N Plus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

