Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

