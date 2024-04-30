Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $78.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,957,000 after buying an additional 305,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,526,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 224,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,291 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

