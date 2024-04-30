Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.63 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

