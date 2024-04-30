Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Target Price at $54.92

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. US Foods has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,979,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

