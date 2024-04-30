Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

