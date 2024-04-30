Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,350,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,382,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $8,248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.