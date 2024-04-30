Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC cut their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIPS

Vipshop Price Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.41. Vipshop has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $70,333,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,498,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after buying an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.