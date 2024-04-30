Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q1 guidance at $0.15-0.25 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCRN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

