Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.00

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.94), with a volume of 163876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.30 ($0.99).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nexus Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.60%.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

