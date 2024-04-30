First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 4,356 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,026. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average is $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.