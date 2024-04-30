Desjardins Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.73.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX traded up C$0.60 on Tuesday, hitting C$36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 208,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,883. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.32.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. On average, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

