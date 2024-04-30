Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Shares Gap Down to $120.31

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.31, but opened at $115.00. Sun Communities shares last traded at $114.94, with a volume of 194,189 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 329.83%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

