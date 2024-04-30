National Bankshares Analysts Give Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) a C$6.50 Price Target

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) received a C$6.50 target price from investment analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Desjardins downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.07.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of ATH traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.86. 2,333,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$5.59.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5260059 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.