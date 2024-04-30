First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of SUSL stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,846. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

