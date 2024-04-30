First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 4,122 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SMLF traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.96. 48,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.