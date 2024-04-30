First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,892 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,457,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $35,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,818,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 142,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 64,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 171,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,827. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.