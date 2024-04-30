Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,279 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. 1,416,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,492. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

