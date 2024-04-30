Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$132.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.91.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT stock traded up C$5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$125.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,199. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$125.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The business had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 3.6871632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

