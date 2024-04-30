Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,099,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,128,186 shares.The stock last traded at $26.88 and had previously closed at $26.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,516,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 296,716 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 328,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after buying an additional 67,315 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

