Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.