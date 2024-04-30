Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

