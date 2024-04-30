PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,255,000 after buying an additional 269,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at $12,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PGT Innovations by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,162,000 after purchasing an additional 269,891 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
