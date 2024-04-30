PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGTI

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,255,000 after buying an additional 269,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at $12,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PGT Innovations by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,162,000 after purchasing an additional 269,891 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.